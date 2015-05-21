MANNHEIM/FRANKFURT May 21 Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar refiner, reported a 93 percent drop in annual net profit on Thursday and said conditions remained tough in both the sugar and ethanol markets.

European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year, hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has allowed more imports and also plans to end the EU's sugar output quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production.

"We are preparing for a painful adjustment process," Suedzucker Chief Executive Wolfgang Heer told journalists at a news conference.

"And still, we believe that we as a company are prepared for the coming challenges, including the expected competition in Europe's sugar market."

Net profit for its 2014/15 financial year, which ended on Feb. 28, plunged to 20.1 million euros ($22.4 million) from 280.3 million the previous year.

Operating profit dropped to 181 million euros from 622 million, prompting the group to slash its dividend payment to shareholders by half to 0.25 euros per share.

Suedzucker said it still expected its annual operating profit to rise to 550 million euros in the medium term. It affirmed things would get worse before they got better, though, reiterating a forecast for a further decline in operating profit to 50-150 million euros this year.

The sugar business will likely post an operating loss of 50-100 million euros, finance chief Thomas Koelbl said.

"Consolidated group operating profit for the first quarter of the current 2015/16 fiscal year will also be significantly lower than last year at the same time," the company said.

Shares in Suedzucker, which have gained 21 percent so far this year, were up 0.4 percent at 14.50 euros by 0946 GMT, outperforming a slightly weaker market.

($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)