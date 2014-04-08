* Says sees 2014/15 operating profit around 200 mln euros

* Sees 2014/15 revenues falling to 7 bln euros

* Cites difficult sugar, bioethanol markets

* Shares drop almost 15 percent (Adds shares, details on 2013/14 earnings, background)

FRANKFURT, April 8 German sugar producer Suedzucker warned on Tuesday it expected a drop in revenues and profits this year, citing difficult European sugar and bioethanol markets and sending its shares lower.

Suedzucker, Europe's largest sugar producer, said it expected its revenues in the financial year 2014/15, which started on March 1, to fall to about 7 billion euros ($9.6 billion) from 7.74 billion, with a drop in operating profit to about 200 million euros from 658 million.

European sugar producers are suffering as the planned ending of European Union sugar quotas in 2017 puts pressure on prices. Suedzucker's operating profit dropped by almost a third last year.

Suedzucker's shares fell 14.9 percent to 17.40 euros by 0740 GMT, their lowest level since December 2010, making them the biggest losers on Germany's midcap index MDAX.

The drop in last year's profit was also caused by an anti-trust fine and the refund claim of overpaid production levies in sugar marketing years 2001/02 to 2005/06, Suedzucker said.

Suedzucker was fined nearly 200 million euros by Germany's cartel office for past collusion with other sugar producers.

($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)