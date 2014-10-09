* Confirms outlook despite worsening market
* Earnings down but beat expectations
(Adds detail from paragraph four)
FRANKFURT Oct 9 Germany's Suedzucker
warned on Thursday that it had become more challenging to reach
its full-year profit target as the European sugar and ethanol
markets continued to deteriorate, causing a drop in quarterly
profits.
The group, Europe's largest sugar producer, repeated it
expects its operating profit to drop sharply to about 200
million euros ($255 million) in its fiscal year through
end-February, from 622 million last year.
European sugar prices have fallen sharply in the past year,
hurting producers and refiners, because the European Union has
allowed more imports and also plans to end the EU's sugar output
quotas in 2017, part of moves to liberalise production.
In the second quarter through to the end of August,
Suedzucker's operating profit slumped by 73 percent to 51
million euros and quarterly revenues fell to 1.70 billion euros
from 1.95 billion last year.
"The main reason for the decline was the sugar segment's
reduced operating profit," the company said.
A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a mean first quarter
operating profit of 50.0 million euros and revenues of 1.76
billion euros.
Competition in the European Union sugar market is heating up
as producers seek to increase market share before the planned
end to sugar production quotas in 2017. A bumper EU sugar beet
crop is expected to be harvested this winter.
Bioethanol prices have also been weak because of falling
grain prices and slack petrol consumption.
Suedzucker said its forecast for the full year was based on
expectations that the business situation in the European sugar
and ethanol markets will continue to deteriorate.
"These projections have been confirmed and the situation has
in fact worsened," it said. "Being able to reach the projected
consolidated group operating profit has thus become more
challenging."
The main reason for the decline in the sugar sector was
sinking sales revenues from sugar under the EU production
quotas, it said.
Export prices for non-quota sugar were lower than last year
as world market prices retreated, it said.
The large beet crop expected this winter means the EU will
have sufficient supplies in the coming year and output of sugar
above the EU's production quota is expected to be higher than
last year, the company said.
Global sugar prices touched four-year lows this summer
because of large supplies.
Falling sugar prices are set to hold back earnings growth at
Associated British Foods in the next two years, AB Foods
said on Sept. 8.
($1=0.7843 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, additional reporting by Michael
Hogan; Editing by Kim Coghill)