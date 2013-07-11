UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 11 German group Suedzucker , Europe's largest sugar company, reported a 12.5 percent decline in operating profit in its fiscal first quarter, citing higher commodity costs.
Operating profit fell to 230 million euros from 263 million a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. Revenue edged up about 7 percent to 2.03 billion euros.
Suedzucker said it still saw full-year revenue climbing to about 8 billion euros from 7.9 billion a year earlier, though operating profit will likely drop to about 825 million euros from 974 million euros.
"Commodity costs will continue to rise and as a result, the sugar, special products and CropEnergies segments' earnings will be lower," it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources