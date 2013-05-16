MANNHEIM, Germany May 16 Germany's Suedzucker , Europe's biggest sugar company, had a good start to its fiscal year, which began in March, its chief executive said.

He said on Thursday that Suedzucker's sugar business would not be affected by unseasonably cold weather in March, which delayed sugar beet sowings across Europe.

Suedzucker earlier said it was more than quadrupling its dividend after reporting a 30 percent jump in operating profit for its 2012/13 financial year. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Maria Sheahan)