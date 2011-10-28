MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's Siberian Coal Energy
Company (SUEK) said on Friday it had secured a $1.3 billion
five-year syndicated pre-export loan facility.
The syndication included ING, UniCredit, The Bank of
Tokio-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank, HSBC, Nordea, Raiffeisen
Bank, Societe Generale, Rosbank, Bank of America Securities
Limited, Rabobank International, Deutsche Bank, Barclays
Capital, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Sumitomo
Mitsui and Credit Agricole.
The credit facility, which carries a margin of 270 basis
points, will be used to refinance existing debt and for general
corporate needs, SUEK said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Douglas Busvine)