MOSCOW Oct 28 Russia's Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK) said on Friday it had secured a $1.3 billion five-year syndicated pre-export loan facility.

The syndication included ING, UniCredit, The Bank of Tokio-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank, HSBC, Nordea, Raiffeisen Bank, Societe Generale, Rosbank, Bank of America Securities Limited, Rabobank International, Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Sumitomo Mitsui and Credit Agricole.

The credit facility, which carries a margin of 270 basis points, will be used to refinance existing debt and for general corporate needs, SUEK said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Douglas Busvine)