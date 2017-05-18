LONDON May 18 Russian coal miner SUEK has
signed a US$1bn five-year pre-export financing with a group of
19 international and domestic lenders, the company said in a
statement.
The loan, which is secured against SUEK's export revenues,
has an option to increase up to US$1.2bn and will be used for
refinancing as well as general corporate purposes.
Deutsche Bank acted as a coordinator on the deal.
"We at SUEK are very pleased with the results of this
syndication and how our achievements, plans, and strategy are
perceived by our lending banks," said SUEK's CFO Nikolay
Pilipenko.
The deal closed oversubscribed, attracting around US$1.8bn
in commitments -- reflecting the growing appetite from
international lenders for non sanctioned Russian credits, a
bnker close to the deal said.
The use of accordion facilities on Russian loans has also
become a defining feature. Loans for Russian metal and mining
companies Metalloinvest and Acron, which closed this month, both
included accordion features.
Metalloinvest signed a US$1.05bn PXF with an option to draw
an additional US$450m, while Acron signed a PXF for up to
US$750m.
In March Russian Railways signed a US$420m five-year loan
that included an accordion feature allowing it to increase to up
to US$1bn.
The use of accordion features allows Russian corporate
borrowers to accommodate the increased demand from lenders and
also to speed up what can sometimes be sluggish processes from
the origination to the final signing of these loans.
"For whatever reasons SUEK took its time [with the deal].
The accordion is just a safety feature to bring in all the banks
that are not ready and approved by a certain date," a second
banker said.
The accordion feature on SUEK's loan also enabled smaller
domestic banks to participate in the deal. While the
international banks provided the main tranche, the Russian
lenders joined the second accordion tranche.
SUEK was last in the market in February 2016 when it signed
a US$1bn pre-export financing that comprised a five-year tranche
and a seven-year tranche.
That loan was coordinated by ING Bank and Unicredit Bank
Austria.
(Editing by Chris Mangham)