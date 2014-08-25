Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 25 Suess MicroTec AG : * Says terminated appointment of Frank P. Averdung as CEO with immediate effect
from August 24 * Says Michael Knopp as chief financial officer and Walter Braun as chief
operation officer will assume tasks of Frank P. Averdung * Says terminated appointment of Frank P. Averdung as CEO due to differing
views regarding the strategy of the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)