Aug 25 Suess MicroTec AG : * Says terminated appointment of Frank P. Averdung as CEO with immediate effect

from August 24 * Says Michael Knopp as chief financial officer and Walter Braun as chief

operation officer will assume tasks of Frank P. Averdung * Says terminated appointment of Frank P. Averdung as CEO due to differing

views regarding the strategy of the company * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage