Aug 6 Suess MicroTec AG : * Says reiterates sales guidance for the fiscal year 2014 and expects sales to

be in the bandwidth of 135 - 145 EUR million * Says for Q3 2014, expects order entry within the range of 25 - 35 EUR million * Says it is possible that order entry will return to the 30 to 40 EUR million

range in Q4 2014 * Says at same time expectation for full year EBIT has improved from -5 to 0

EUR million bandwidth to "slightly positive" EBIT in 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage