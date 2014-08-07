Aug 7 Suess MicroTec AG : * Says Q2 order intake of EUR 36.2 million within guidance * Says EBIT reaches EUR 3.4 million in H1 2014 * Says H1 sales came in at EUR 69.4 million, which is 26.2% above the EUR 55.0

million of the previous year * Says gross profit margin increased in H1 to 32.3% (H1 2013: 12.4%) * Says H1 order intake of EUR 61.2 million after EUR 71.6 million in the

previous year * Says reiterates the sales guidance for FY 2014 and expects sales

to be in the bandwidth of 135 - 145 EUR million * Says expectation for the full year EBIT has improved from the minus 5 to 0

EUR million bandwidth to a "slightly positive" EBIT in 2014 * Says expects an order entry within the range of 25 - 35 EUR million in Q3 * Says it possible that order entry will return to the 30 to 40 EUR million

range in the fourth quarter of 2014 * Says H1 earnings after taxes for continuing operations amounted to EUR 2.0

million, compared to EUR -11.6 million in previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage