Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 Suess MicroTec AG : * Says Q2 order intake of EUR 36.2 million within guidance * Says EBIT reaches EUR 3.4 million in H1 2014 * Says H1 sales came in at EUR 69.4 million, which is 26.2% above the EUR 55.0
million of the previous year * Says gross profit margin increased in H1 to 32.3% (H1 2013: 12.4%) * Says H1 order intake of EUR 61.2 million after EUR 71.6 million in the
previous year * Says reiterates the sales guidance for FY 2014 and expects sales
to be in the bandwidth of 135 - 145 EUR million * Says expectation for the full year EBIT has improved from the minus 5 to 0
EUR million bandwidth to a "slightly positive" EBIT in 2014 * Says expects an order entry within the range of 25 - 35 EUR million in Q3 * Says it possible that order entry will return to the 30 to 40 EUR million
range in the fourth quarter of 2014 * Says H1 earnings after taxes for continuing operations amounted to EUR 2.0
million, compared to EUR -11.6 million in previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)