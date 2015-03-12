PARIS, March 12 French waste and water group Suez Environnement said in a statement it would scrap the brand names of its various divisions and move to a single brand.

Suez, which is present in 70 countries, operates some 40 different brands, including SITA, Degremont, Lyonnaise des Eaux, Agbar and Ondeo, as a result of its its international expansion and the integration of new activities.

"As of today, all the Group's trademarks are being federated in a single brand, Suez Environnement, positioned in the sustainable management of resources," Suez said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters in January that Suez, the world's second-largest waste and water firm, was planning to reorganise around a single brand and along regional lines.

The restructuring follows a similar reorganisation at market leader and top Suez competitor Veolia in 2013.

Like Veolia, Suez is looking for more growth from its international waste and water business as its French water concessions operations lose traction.

The two firms increasingly focus on recycling raw materials and recuperating energy from waste, while offering waste and water treatment for clients in the mining, oil and gas exploration and agrifood industries.

