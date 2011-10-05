* To pay about $202 mln

* Price funded through credit, cash, debt facility

PARIS Oct 5 Canada's Capstone Infrastructure Corp. said on Wednesday it had bought a 70 percent stake in Bristol Water, a British unit of France's Suez Environnement , for C$215 million ($202 million).

The acquisition will be funded through existing credit facilities, cash and a new C$150 million senior debt facility, Capstone said in a statement.

Suez Environment, through its subsidiary AGBAR, will retain a 30 percent interest in Bristol Water.

Bristol Water treats, stores and distributes water, supplying around 278 million litres every day to over 1.1 million people and businesses in and around the city of Bristol. ($1 = 1.062 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)