By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, July 1
PARIS, July 1 French environmental services
company Suez said on Wednesday it aims to enlarge its
Chinese water and waste business and is looking for
opportunities outside China through a new partnership with the
city of Chongqing.
Suez and its longtime Chinese partner NWS Holdings
have agreed with Chongqing Water Assets, owned by the western
Chinese municipality of Chongqing, to create a new water and
waste firm called Derun Environment, Suez said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Chongqing Water Assets will bring into
Derun a 36.6 percent stake in Chongqing Water Group
- one of China's largest listed water groups with a market
capitalisation of $7.7 billion - and a 67 percent stake in
Chongqing Sanfeng, which specialises in energy from waste.
Suez and NWS will contribute to Derun their 13.44 percent
stake in Chongqing Water Group and an unspecified amount of
cash. As a result of the operation, Chongqing Water Assets will
own 74.9 percent of Derun while Suez and NWS together will own
25.1 percent.
"Suez and NWS now become the main private partners for
Chongqing Water Assets," Suez head of international operations
Marie-Ange Debon told Reuters.
She added that while Suez's activities in China have been
focused mainly on water, through Derun Suez will also become
active in waste, which is its main activity in its French home
market.
"Derun will pursue its development in China, invest, make
acquisitions and maybe even go outside China," Debon said.
She said Derun's foreign investments could focus on
South-East Asia, and possibly Australia, where Suez already has
a sizeable presence. Africa could also be a possibility.
"Derun will be a second pillar for us in China," she said.
Debon said that its longtime partnership with NWS, with whom
it has some 30 joint ventures in China going back 30 years, will
continue. Hong Kong listed NWS is a diversified infrastructure
company with a market value of $5.5 billion.
Through its Sino French Water joint venture with NWS, Suez
manages turnover of about 1 billion euros in water and provides
water for about 14 million people.
Suez and its larger French peer Veolia are the
world's largest private international water and wastewater
firms, serving populations of 118 million and 124 million
respectively, of which 80-90 percent are abroad, according to
Global Water Intelligence.
