PARIS Oct 3 French waste and water group Suez
Environnement has been disqualified from a tender for
a 500 million euro (631 million) contract to supply water in the
Lille region, northern France, the city and the company said on
Friday.
Lille Metropole said in a statement Suez's offer to renew
its water concession had been rejected as not being in line with
tender specifications and it would continue talks with
competitor Veolia.
Suez said the council's decision was not legally sound and
would reduce competition for the contract.
"We hope the council will bring back conditions for healthy
competition in the interest of its citizens," Philippe Maillard,
head of Suez's Lyonnaise des Eaux unit, said in a statement.
The company, which could not immediately be reached for
further comment, did not say if it planned to legally challenge
the decision.
It said the eight-year contract was due to take effect from
Jan. 1, 2016 and would represent cumulative sales of about 500
million euros.
Suez shares were down 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade,
underperforming the benchmark CAC 40 index, which was up 0.6
percent..
Veolia shares were unchanged.
(1 US dollar = 0.7930 euro)
