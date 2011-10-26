PARIS Oct 26 Suez Environnement cut its financial forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination plant project in Australia but said it planned to keep its dividend intact following a rise in its core earnings.

Suez took a charge of 185 million euros ($255.7 million) in the third quarter because of the delays at the seawater desalination plant in Melbourne, due to bad weather and strikes.

Overall core earnings -- or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) -- this year would take a hit of 80 million euros while it estimated the impact on net income to be 125 million euros, the group said.

Suez's earlier stated 2011 goals were to grow revenues by 5 percent and core earnings by 10-12 percent, both at constant exchange rates.

Core earnings for the first nine months of the year grew 9.2 percent to 1.845 billion euros on revenues up 8.3 percent at 10.978 billion.

Suez did not mention in its earnings statement whether it would keep its goals for 2012-2013.

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Lionel Laurent)