AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 4 Suez Environnement, the world's second largest waste and water company, said on Saturday market trends were slightly more favourable in the second quarter of the year after a flat first quarter.

In April, the French group reported a 5.5 percent increase in first quarter sales, boosted by the euro's weakness. It also confirmed its 2015 outlook for organic revenue growth of at least three percent and positive organic EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth.

"In the first quarter, we said that (market trends) were flat. In the second quarter they're [slightly higher]," Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade said on the sidelines of an economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

He declined to say whether he was more confident about the rest of the year.

