PARIS, July 18 Suez Environnement
agreed to buy the remaining stake in its Spanish water unit,
Aguas de Barcelona (Agbar), from La Caixa, which will in turn
become the French waste and water group's second-biggest
shareholder.
Suez said it would pay for the 24.1 percent stake in Agbar
with 22 million new shares and 299 million euros ($404 million)
in cash, giving La Caixa a 4.1 percent holding in the French
company, which it plans to raise to 7 percent in the near-term.
The transaction will have a limited effect on Suez's net
debt and a positive impact on net profit of over 25 million
euros from 2015 onwards, Suez said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.7396 Euros)
