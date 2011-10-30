Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 30 France's Suez Environnement plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
It said, without citing sources, that Suez had set up a data room for potential buyers to conduct due diligence. The purchase price was likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100 million euros, it said.
Suez was not immediately available for comment.
Der Spiegel said German peer Gelsenwasser was the most promising candidate to buy Eurawasser, adding Remondis and France's Veolia were said to be interested, too.
Eurawasser supplies about 800,000 people in Germany with drinking water and waste water treatment, according to its website. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.