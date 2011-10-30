FRANKFURT Oct 30 France's Suez Environnement plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

It said, without citing sources, that Suez had set up a data room for potential buyers to conduct due diligence. The purchase price was likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100 million euros, it said.

Suez was not immediately available for comment.

Der Spiegel said German peer Gelsenwasser was the most promising candidate to buy Eurawasser, adding Remondis and France's Veolia were said to be interested, too.

Eurawasser supplies about 800,000 people in Germany with drinking water and waste water treatment, according to its website. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)