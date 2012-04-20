(Adds CFO quotes, details, shares)
* Q1 sales 3.591 bln euros, up 0.9 pct at constant forex
* Q1 EBITDA 566 mln euros, down 5.5 pct at constant forex
* Confident can achieve annual goals despite tough Europe
* To cut costs more than planned to deliver on 2012 goal
By Dominique Vidalon and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, April 20 French water and waste group
Suez Environnement said it would cut costs slightly
more than planned to deliver on its 2012 goals after dire
economic conditions in Europe and a slowdown in waste volumes
hit core quarterly earnings.
A slowdown in economic growth in Europe has weighed on
industrial production, hitting waste, which Suez Environnement
treats through recycling or sorting.
The world's second-largest water and waste group after
domestic peer Veolia told investors on Friday that
since mid-March, waste volumes in Europe were however "back in
line with its expectations".
"We said at the beginning of the year that we would extract
110 million euro of costs (in 2012) out of the company.
Obviously, we will have to do slightly more in order to get our
guidance at the end of the year," Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Marc Boursier told a conference call with analysts on
Friday.
Suez Environnement has said it expected its 2012 earnings
and dividend to at least match those of 2011, when the company
cut its 2011 goals and keep its dividend unchanged.
Suez Environnement, which is 35.7 percent owned by French
utility GDF Suez, also pledged to reinforce its efforts
on profitability and cash flow generation for 2012, without
giving further details.
On top of Europe's economic crisis, Suez's earnings last
year were marked by tough weather conditions and strikes
delaying the construction of a water desalination plant in
Melbourne.
Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 566 million euros
in the first quarter, hit by construction delays at the
Melbourne plant.
Asset sales - it has offloaded its Germany water subsidiary
Eurawasser and its majority stake in Bristol Water - also had a
negative impact.
This compares to a very strong first quarter in 2011.
CA Cheuvreux analysts wrote in a note that results were "in
line but weak" and estimated the sale of Bristol Water and
Eurawasser had a 2 percent impact on EBITDA.
"We would expect the issues at the Australian desalination
contract to have cost a further 15 million euros in Q1," they
added.
Revenues rose 0.9 percent to 3.591 billion euros, narrowing
the EBITDA margin to 15.8 percent from 16.8 percent a year-ago.
The variations were at constant exchange rates. On a
reported basis, revenue rose 2.2 percent and EBITDA fell 4.5
percent in the quarter.
The Waste division in Europe had like-for-like sales growth
of 1.2 percent as higher prices offset a 3.2 percent fall in
volumes.
By 0858 GMT, shares were up 0.34 percent at 10.36 euros.
Suez shares, which since the beginning of this year are no
longer part of France's main CAC-40 index, have lost
about 16 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton and
Helen Massy-Beresford)