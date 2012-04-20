PARIS, April 20 French water and waste group Suez Environnement posted a 5.5 percent drop in its first-quarter core earnings due to asset sales, construction delays of a water plant in Australia and lower waste activities.

Despite a difficult economic climate in Europe and the slowdown in wastes volumes in the quarter, Suez Environnnement said it remained confident it could achieve its annual goals.

Sues Environment, which is 35.7 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez, has sold its German water subsidiary Eurawasser and its majority stake in Bristol Water.

A slowdown in economic growth in Europe has weighed on industrial production, hitting waste, which Suez Environnement treats through recycling or sorting.

Core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) f ell to 566 m illion euros in the quarter and which compares to very strong first quarter in 2011.

Revenues rose 0.9 percent to 3.591 billion euros , narrowing t he EBITDA margin to 1 5.8 percent f rom 16.8 percent a year-ago.

The variations were at constant exchange rates. On a reported basis, revenue rose 2.2 percent and EBITDA fell 4.5 percent in the quarter.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)