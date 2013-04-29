PARIS, April 29 French water and waste group Suez Environnement has been selected as preferred bidder for a resource recovery contract worth 1 billion over 25 years with the West London Waste Authority.

Total revenue from the contract will be 1.9 billion euros, including the management of third-party waste and revenue from the sale of electricity.

The deal was won by a consortium led by Suez subsidiary Sita UK. The other consortium members are Lloyds Banking Group and Itochu Corp.