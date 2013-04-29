UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
PARIS, April 29 French water and waste group Suez Environnement has been selected as preferred bidder for a resource recovery contract worth 1 billion over 25 years with the West London Waste Authority.
Total revenue from the contract will be 1.9 billion euros, including the management of third-party waste and revenue from the sale of electricity.
The deal was won by a consortium led by Suez subsidiary Sita UK. The other consortium members are Lloyds Banking Group and Itochu Corp.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.