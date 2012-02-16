RABAT Feb 16 Lydec, a unit of
France's Suez Environment which provides utility
services for Morocco's biggest city, said it had been ordered to
pay 546 million dirhams ($64.2 million) by Casablanca's city
council for alleged breach of contract.
"On February 10, (Casablanca's City Council) sent a letter
to Lydec requesting that a payment for the said amount be paid,"
Lydec said in a statement, noting that the claimed amount
related to "technical and economic commitments specified" under
a 30-year concession contract which began in 1997.
Lydec, 51-percent owned by Suez Environment, said it "has
always objected to both the proceedings and the findings of the
audit" conducted by Casablanca's city council.
"Under the provisions of the services management contract
... Lydec will resort to a complementary expertise by a
specialized and independent firm," it added.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam. Editing by Mark Potter)