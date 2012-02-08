* 2011 EBITDA rises 7.4 pct to 2.5 bln euros ($3.33 bln

* Sees 2013 EBITDA of at least 2.7 bln euros

* Melbourne plant delays lowers 2011 net to 323 mln euros

* To curb investments to 1.3 bln euros in 2012-13 (Adds CEO comment, analysts, shares)

PARIS, Feb 8 French water and waste group Suez Environnement expects its 2012 earnings and dividend to be at least as high as last year, when construction delays at an Australian water plant and Europe's economic crisis weighed on profit growth.

Delays to the Melbourne water desalination plant, plagued by bad weather and strikes, prompted Suez Environnement in October to cut 2011 goals and scrap a planned dividend increase.

Suez Environnement based its new forecast on flat gross domestic product (GDP) growth in Europe, which represents 70 percent of group sales, instead of previously estimated GDP growth of 2 percent.

For 2013, Suez forecast core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow to at least 2.7 billion euros at constant exchange rates from 2.513 billion euros last year, up 7.4 percent from 2010.

"We are particularly confident in the long term although we prefer to remain cautious in the short term due to the marcro-economic environment," Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade said at an analyst conference on Wednesday.

EBITDA growth last year outpaced a 6.9 percent sales rise to 14.83 billion euros. Net income fell 37 percent to 323 million euros and would have reached 560 million without the Melbourne plant delays.

Construction at the plant was 89 percent complete at the end of 2011 and should be finished at the end of this year, it said.

Taking into account the effects of Europe's debt crisis, Suez said it would curb investments to 1.3 billion euros this year and next from 1.5 billion and focus on fast-growing markets, such as water in Australia.

It would also continue to sell non-core assets, including the sale of Germany's Eurawasser due in the first half of this year.

Suez Environnement's water, waste and international activities grew in the year. European waste activities benefited from higher raw material prices and volumes, lifted by contract wins from municipalities and industrial clients such as carmaker Renault.

Suez's new financial goals are below those given at its first-half earnings for average revenue growth of 5 percent and EBITDA growth of at least 7 percent -- both at constant exchange rates. Suez refrained from issuing or reiterating 2012 and 2013 guidance in October.

Broker CM-CIC Securities cut Suez Environnement's share target to 13.50 euros from 15.30 before to take into account a more prudent growth assumption for 2012.

"Overall, fundamentals remain good despite a difficult economic context," analyst Olivier Bails wrote in a research note, keeping his "hold" rating on the stock.

Suez shares, which since the beginning of this year are no longer part of France's main CAC-40 index, lost 0.9 percent to 10 euros by 0954 GMT.

For CA Cheuvreux analysts the 2011 earnings held no surprises. "The cut in guidance was largely expected as macro environment has deteriorated since early 2011. The new guidance is in line with our expectations and should not lead to any major revision in consensus estimates at EBITDA level."

Suez Environnement has its roots in the 1858-created Universal Suez Ship Canal Company that built and operated the Suez Canal. It is 35.4 percent held by French utility GDF Suez , which will report its earnings on Thursday.

Estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed 2011 EBITDA of 2.468 billion euros and sales of 14.831 billion. The average was based on estimates from 20 analysts for both figures. Net income, based on the average outcome of 8 estimates, was seen at 305 million euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Laurence Frost and Helen Massy-Beresford)