Suez H1 earnings edge down as low inflation weighs on Europe water tariffs

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French waste and water group Suez said first-half 2017 earnings before interest and taxation fell 0.6 percent to 594 million euros as low inflation in Europe prevented increases in water tariffs.

The company said its first-half revenue was up one percent to 7.53 billion euros while its core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.2 percent to 1.27 billion euros.

In the first quarter, EBITDA increased 7.1 percent and EBIT 10.8 percent.

The environmental services group confirmed its outlook for slight organic growth in revenue and EBIT this year, and for free cash flow of around 1 billion euros.

Suez' acquisition of GE Water is expected to close by the end of third-quarter 2017, the firm said.