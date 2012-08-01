PARIS Aug 1 Suez Environnement said its business in Spain was only slightly affected by Europe's debt crisis and that the country provided plenty of opportunities for water contracts.

Chief Executive Jean-Louis Chaussade told a conference call on first-half earnings that Suez saw opportunities in Spain in urban water treatment as well as in winning contracts to deal with Spain's drought episodes. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)