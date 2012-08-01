PARIS Aug 1 Suez Environnement expects European waste volumes to continue to shrink this year at a similar rate to that seen in the first six months, the French waste and water utility's finance director said on Wednesday.

Waste volumes fell 3.2 percent in the first half of this year in Europe, mainly in Britain, Jean-Marc Boursier said. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)