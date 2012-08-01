RPT-Samsung Group says will do best to ensure truth revealed in court
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
PARIS Aug 1 Suez Environnement expects European waste volumes to continue to shrink this year at a similar rate to that seen in the first six months, the French waste and water utility's finance director said on Wednesday.
Waste volumes fell 3.2 percent in the first half of this year in Europe, mainly in Britain, Jean-Marc Boursier said. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
SEOUL, Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.
SYDNEY, Feb 17 Virgin Australia Holding Ltd on Friday posted a 48-percent fall in first-half underlying pre-tax earnings and deferred the delivery of new Boeing Co 737MAX aircraft after airfares tumbled due to tough conditions in the domestic aviation market.