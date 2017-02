CAIRO Oct 5 Suez Cement (SUCEq.L), Egypt's biggest listed cement maker, said on Wednesday it had appointed Bruno Carre as managing director.

Carre, took the post on Oct. 1, after previously being the general manager of Ciments Calcia, an Italcementi subsidiary.

Suez, a subsidiary of Italcementi , supplies roughly a quarter of Egypt's grey cement and 42 percent of its white cement. (Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Dan Lalor)