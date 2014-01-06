UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement raises Italcementi synergy target
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur
PARIS Jan 6 France's Suez Environnement has been awarded a 30-year British waste disposal contract - as part of a consortium - worth 2 billion euros ($2.73 billion) in total revenue, the company said on Monday.
The contract with the Merseyside waste disposal authority is to build and operate infrastructure to manage more than 430,000 tonnes of household waste each year.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur
* FY operating profit of 384 million Swiss francs ($384.23 million) and a 13 percent higher profit margin of 322 million francs
LONDON, March 16 Valtteri Bottas is learning fast but Lewis Hamilton's new Mercedes team mate will only really find out what he is up against when the Formula One season starts in Australia next week.