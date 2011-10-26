* To take 185 mln euros charge in Q3

* To keep dividend intact vs prev promise of 5 pct rise 2011-2013

* Aims to raise efficiency savings to eur 120 mln vs 100 mln (Adds detail)

PARIS, Oct 26 Suez Environnement cut its financial forecast for the year due to a troubled desalination project in Australia and said it planned to keep its dividend intact, toning down a previous promise of an increased payout to shareholders.

The French water and waste utility avoided questions from analysts at a conference call about whether it would keep its growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013, with Finance Director Jean-Louis Chaussade only saying Suez would give an update at its earnings presentation in February.

Some analysts have said they doubt the company would be able to meet due to the slowdown in economic growth. Suez's activities span the globe but 73 percent of revenue comes from Europe, which is bogged down in debt problems.

Suez, which had said it would increase its dividend by about 5 percent a year from 2011-2013, said it had taken a charge of 185 million euros ($255.7 million) in the third quarter because of delays at the seawater desalination plant in Melbourne, due to bad weather and strikes.

Overall core earnings -- or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) -- this year would take a hit of 80 million euros, while the impact on net income would be 125 million, the group said.

The group did not give its new growth targets. Its previous 2011 goals were to grow revenue by 5 percent and core earnings by between 10 and 12 percent, both at constant exchange rates.

Core earnings for the first nine months of the year grew 9.2 percent to 1.85 billion euros on revenue up 8.3 percent at 10.98 billion mainly driven by its waste business.

Still, Suez Environnement noted a slowdown in volumes treated in the UK as the country's deteriorating economy leads to a lower production and waste from production.

Suez said it planned to get compensation for the losses and delays it incurred at the Australian plant, whose construction began in 2009 and is now 81 percent complete.

Suez and Australian civil engineering group Leighton won the 30-year contract to build and run the desalination plant in 2009, representing 1.6 billion euros of potential revenue. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Holmes)