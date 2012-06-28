PARIS, June 28 French water and waste group Suez Environnement forecast stable revenue and core profit this year, hiked its cost reduction target and scaled back its investment plans as it faces a worsening economic environment.

"In an economic situation that has deteriorated compared to the assumptions used for the initial 2012 objectives, Suez Environnement anticipates for this year a stability of its revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) compared to 2011," Suez said in a statement on Thursday.

"The group therefore anticipates a negative impact on its net income that will only be partially compensated by already booked capital gains and the effects to come of the action plan." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)