PARIS, June 28 French water and waste group Suez
Environnement forecast stable revenue and core profit
this year, hiked its cost reduction target and scaled back its
investment plans as it faces a worsening economic environment.
"In an economic situation that has deteriorated compared to
the assumptions used for the initial 2012 objectives, Suez
Environnement anticipates for this year a stability of its
revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) compared to 2011," Suez said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The group therefore anticipates a negative impact on its
net income that will only be partially compensated by already
booked capital gains and the effects to come of the action
plan."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)