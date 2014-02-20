UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
PARIS Feb 20 French waste and water group Suez Environnement said core 2013 earnings grew 5.0 percent organically to 2.52 billion euros ($3.47 billion) and forecast organic growth of at least 2 percent in 2014.
Net profit rose 40.2 percent to 352 million euros, Suez said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by James Regan)
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
PARIS, March 14 France's Safran on Tuesday reaffirmed its interest in acquiring aircraft seats maker Zodiac Aerospace despite the latest in a series of profit warnings, but pledged to take Zodiac's new forecasts into account in takeover discussions.
March 15 Australian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged down by financial and health-care stocks, with CSL Ltd and Cochlear Ltd slumping after starting to trade ex-dividend.