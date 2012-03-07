March 6 The chief executive of Suffolk
County, the Eastern half of Long Island that includes posh
Hamptons beaches, on Tuesday declared a county fiscal emergency
after an independent task force predicted a 3-year deficit of
$530 million.
Steve Bellone said the task force projected a $148 million
deficit this year, increasing to $349 million by 2013.
He said the declaration empowers him to immediately embargo
up to 10 percent of funds in each of the county's departments.
"Tomorrow I will be meeting with our countywide elected
officials and the leaders of our public sector unions to begin
the process of addressing this shortfall," he said, in remarks
that appear on the county government's website.
(Reporting By Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernard Orr)