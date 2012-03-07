(Adds comments, details)
By Joan Gralla
March 7 New York's Suffolk County,
struggling to avoid running out of cash in April, plans to sell
$90 million in notes to put its finances in order, but it still
must repay several hundred million dollars of short-term debt
later this year.
The county, home to expensive Hamptons beach communities
that attract millionaires from New York and around the world,
faces a crisis brought on by years of financial mismanagement.
County Executive Steve Bellone said on Wednesday
that without structural changes, "we are on the path to
bankruptcy," and without the note sale, the county will not be
able to pay workers and maintain services. The county has $1.3
billion in long-term debt, according to Moody's.
Bellone, a Democrat who took office in January, said he
wants Suffolk County to avoid a takeover by New York state,
which has already taken over the administration of Nassau
County, located to the west on New York's Long Island.
"My goal is to do everything we can to avoid that," he said.
The state legislature imposes control boards, when needed,
through special acts.
Suffolk County is planning lay-offs and wants to reach
concessions with union workers to cut costs. Currently, they do
not help pay for health care benefits, Bellone said.
"We rarely see deficits of this magnitude and they could
result in painful service cuts," said a spokeswoman for New York
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, a Democrat. "My office stands
ready to assist them in determining the extent of their fiscal
problems and to help identify potential solutions."
A sale of $90 million in short-term revenue anticipation
notes may be just a temporary salve. According to the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board's disclosure website, about $465
million in Suffolk County tax anticipation notes come due in
July and September.
The sale of short-term revenue anticipation notes by the
county will be the first in decades.
A panel said Tuesday that Suffolk County faces a three-year
$530 million deficit, prompting Bellone to declare a financial
emergency. This enables him to withhold 10 percent of each city
department's budget.
Bellone's predecessor was Steve Levy, a
Democrat-turned-Republican who flirted with running for
governor.
The county's increasing reliance on cash-flow borrowings
flashes a danger signal for fiscal monitors. In 2012, these note
sales should rise to about $650 million, compared with just
under $300 million in 2007, according to the panel.
The note sales for this year will total almost a fifth of
Suffolk County's $3 billion budget.
The county has a median household income of $81,551, versus
the nationwide average of $50,046. Households with income of
$150,000 or more make up 25 percent of the households in Suffolk
County, according to the U.S. Census data.
"We have the potential for incredible growth here," Bellone
said. "This is largely a financial problem of the government's
making. It's going to involve some difficult and painful
decisions for sure, but if we don't address it now, the problem
will get worse."
Suffolk County's spending has exceeded revenue since 2008,
Bellone said. The budget hole was masked by $424 million of
one-shots, or nonrecurring revenue, he noted.
Bellone said lay-offs, concessions and so-called payroll
lags will all be discussed with unions, starting on Wednesday.
Payroll lags defer some salary from every pay period, so workers
are not paid two weeks of their salaries until they retire or
find jobs in the private sector.
The county of 1.5 million people is the latest among U.S.
municipalities whose finances have hit a wall, which has at
times unsettled the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
Stockton, California, said last week it plans to skip $2
million of bond payments to tackle its budget deficit and stave
off bankruptcy.
In New York, control boards oversee other municipalities in
addition to Nassau: Erie, Buffalo, Troy and New York City, whose
finances have been monitored since its mid-1970s financial
crisis.
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it would not
immediately downgrade Suffolk County's debt, now rated AA-minus.
Moody's in December put the county's Aa2 long-term credit
rating on review for a downgrade, a procedure that generally
takes around 90 days, which means an announcement should come
soon.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Additional reporting by Tiziana
Barghini and Caryn Trokie in New York and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)