LONDON, June 29 Alvean's chief risk officer and head of sugar trading Jacques Gillaux has left the company, Alvean said on Thursday. Gillaux left the company on Wednesday by mutual agreement after one year in the role, Alvean said in a statement to Reuters. Cargill and Copersucar established Alvean as a joint venture in 2014, forming the world's largest sugar trader. (Reporting by Ana Ionova and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)