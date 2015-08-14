UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH Aug 14 Nestle said it was suing Suedzucker and two other sugar refiners for 50 million euros ($55.7 million) in damages, joining peers in trying to claw back money from firms that were found to have participated in a price-rigging cartel.
In February last year Suedzucker was fined almost 200 million euros by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.
Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company, has filed the suit with a regional court in Mannheim, Germany, where Suedzucker is based, a spokesman for Nestle Germany said on Friday, confirming a report by trade newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung.
Suedzucker was not immediately available for comment.
Other food companies have already filed suits against Suedzucker, including Vivil, a German maker of cough drops and mints.
($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi und Paul Arnold; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Andreas Cremer and David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.