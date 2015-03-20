* Sweets firms seek damages for sugar maker's price-fixing

FRANKFURT/STUTTGART, March 20 Suedzucker , Europe's largest sugar refiner, is being sued for damages by sweet makers after it was found to have participated in a price rigging cartel, according to the company and a German court.

In February last year Suedzucker was fined almost 200 million euros ($213 million) by Germany's antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.

Vivil, a German maker of cough drops and mints, is now seeking 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) in damages from Suedzucker in a civil suit going to trial on July 3, said a spokesman for a regional court in Mannheim, where Suedzucker is based.

A spokesman for Suedzucker said several damage suits related to the cartel fine had been filed since the regulatory fine was imposed, two of them with the court in Mannheim.

Business daily Handelsblatt earlier on Friday reported that German retailers and confectionery makers planned to sue the sugar producers for damages.

The news pushed shares in Suedzucker to their lowest level in more than six weeks. The stock was down 7.8 percent at 11.534 euros by 1025 GMT, having earlier hit a low of 11.465 euros, their lowest since Feb. 2.

