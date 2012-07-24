By Reese Ewing and David Brough
SAO PAULO/LONDON, July 24 Brazilian sugar and
ethanol mills, which have fallen behind due to heavy rainfall,
are maximizing cane crushing ahead of the expected arrival of
spring rains late this year.
The cane crush is in full swing in the center-south, the
main sugar producing region of Brazil, the world's top sugar
exporting country. Despite forecasts by several venerable
analysts for a major sugar surplus due to hit the market in the
second half of 2012, futures prices for the sweetener are
up 22 percent since the start of June.
"Brazilian mills are worried about the spring rains and are
trying to maximise the crush," said Jonathan Kingsman, head of
the Lausanne-based sugar and ethanol consultancy Kingsman SA.
Spring rains typically arrive in the cane belt around
October-November and intensify through February. Heavy rainfall
in May, June and early July delayed harvesting and, combined
with adverse weather in other leading producers, contributed to
a rally of raw sugar futures prices to three-month highs this
week. Dealers also talked of disappointing yields.
"It's a tight sugar market even now, well into the crushing
season," said Tarcilo Rodrigues, lead analyst for Bio Agencia
consultants on sugar and ethanol in Sao Paulo.
"We started in April but are roughly 3 million tonnes of
sugar behind where we were this time last year."
Rodrigues added, "It's turning into a race against time to
get all of the cane crushed before the rainy season returns in
force."
If mills maximise crushing and run full throttle, by nature
of their capacity and the system of production, they will need
to allocate more cane to ethanol biofuel and less to sugar,
potentially leaving them with less sugar than they had hoped at
the end of the season.
At current high sugar prices, committing more cane to
ethanol is less remunerative than committing cane to sugar.
The rains, which have also been disruptive to the flow of
sugar out of Brazil, are creating bottlenecks at the main
Brazilian ports, with some vessels waiting up to a month to
load.
Brazil is also in a busy period for the export of its soy
and corn crops through the same ports as sugar flows. Coffee is
also in harvest now.
"It is difficult to find trucks and trains to get sugar to
the ports," Kingsman said.
The outlook for loading delays would depend on the rate of
crushing and on weather, with analysts reporting dry harvest
conditions this week and expectations for this trend to continue
through the rest of July over the cane regions.
"The weather should be predominantly dry in the main
producing areas of the centre-south this week, but in the sugar
ports of Santos and Paranagua, it is expected to rain in the
next few days," said Marco Antonio dos Santos, a meteorologist
with Somar.
A trader said loading delays were longer at Paranagua than
at Santos, after sizeable deliveries to Paranagua port against
expiry of the ICE July raw sugar futures contract.
Sporadic industrial action by port health and sanitation
officials had slowed the movement of ships to some degree, but
export shipment authorisations were taking place. And given the
period of peak harvest for multiple crops, the wait for ships is
not unusually long.
"You are still able to get customs clearance of vessels,"
one European physical sugar trader said. "The situation seems to
be manageable."
"If there is further rainfall, delays will be pushed out
even further," the trader said.
