* World sugar consumption to grow

* Productivity set to more than double by 2025

* Copersucar plans to speed up loading capacity

By David Brough

LONDON, June 28 Sugar and ethanol group Copersucar plans to boost its share of the market in centre-south Brazil to 30 percent in 2015/16 from 22 percent now, its president Luis Roberto Pogetti said on Thursday.

Brazil is the world's leading sugar producer and exporter. The centre-south is the main growing region.

Pogetti said Copersucar, one of Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol producers, saw great opportunity for its business due to projections for growing global sugar consumption in coming years.

"We believe the industry will have a very bright future," Pogetti told a one-day conference in London on the Brazilian sugar and ethanol sector, organised by Sao Paulo-based consultancy Datagro.

"Consumption growth is a very good opportunity for Brazil."

He said current investments totalling some $5 billion under way in Brazil to improve sugar and ethanol logistics, would contribute to cut costs and more than double productivity to 23.3 tonnes per hectare in 2025, from 10.2 tonnes in 2010.

The investments would encompass optimising production processes, including mechanisation of cane operations, and plans for developing agronomy and genetically engineered cane.

"The best solution for the industry is technological innovation," Pogetti said.

He said world sugar consumption was expected to rise to 185 million tonnes in 2015/16 from 167 million tonnes in 2011/12.

Rising incomes in Asia are set to drive much of the sugar demand growth.

DUBAI REFINERY

Copersucar is now operating a joint venture agreement with Al Khaleej in Dubai, the world's biggest sugar refinery, to supply very high polarisation sugar to the plant, Pogetti said.

He said Copersucar had no immediate plans to follow Rumo, the logistics arm of sugar and ethanol group Cosan, which has invested in a new state-of-the-art roof at Santos port in Brazil to shield loadings from rain.

However, Copersucar is investing in increasing efficiency of loading sugar at ports.

"We prefer to make loading capacity faster," Pogetti said. "If you have faster operations, you can recover rainy days lost."

Pogetti said Copersucar was considering an investment at Paranagua port to boost shipments, but he gave no details.

Asked to assess the impact of the latest delays to harvesting in Brazil that have led to a buildup of vessel lineups at sugar ports, he said, "The problem has been the rains.

"We lost 35-40 percent crushing capacity in this period."

However, he noted forecasts for drier weather in July which he said could contribute to easing port congestion.

"If we get more speed in production, we are set for a reduction in the queues of ships," he said. (Editing by James Jukwey)