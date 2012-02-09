CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan expects sugar prices to rise during the 2012/13 cane harvest in the world's top producer, chief executive officer Marcos Lutz said in a conference call to discuss quarterly results.
Cosan posted a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by ethanol exports. See:
The company also said it had no plans to seek new capital for now. Brazil's cane crop will begin harvesting around April. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Murphy and Alden Bentley)
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.