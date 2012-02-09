SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan expects sugar prices to rise during the 2012/13 cane harvest in the world's top producer, chief executive officer Marcos Lutz said in a conference call to discuss quarterly results.

Cosan posted a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by ethanol exports. See:

The company also said it had no plans to seek new capital for now. Brazil's cane crop will begin harvesting around April. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Peter Murphy and Alden Bentley)