SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Brazil's main center-south cane regions will produce 31.34 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2012/13 season, down slightly from a June forecast of 33.9 million tonnes, sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Datagro President Plinio Nastari said Brazil's 2012/2013 cane crush would be 512.13 million tonnes, above the 508.7 million tonnes seen in June. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by John Wallace)