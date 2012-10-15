* 2011/12 forecast held at 512.13 million tonnes cane

* U.S. demand could cause Brazil to favor ethanol (Adds quote, background on 2013/14 cane crop)

SAO PAULO Oct 15 Brazil's main center-south cane crop will produce 545 million to 575 million tonnes of sugar cane in 2013/14, Datagro consultancy said on Monday, while next season's sugar output will depend on gasoline prices and demand for ethanol biofuel.

Datagro's President Plinio Nastari held the consultancy's forecast for the 2012/13 cane crush, made in September, at 512.13 million tonnes of cane and 31.34 million tonnes of sugar for the world's top producer of the sweetener.

"We are not revising our September forecast for cane or sugar because conditions are unfolding exactly as we anticipated," Nastari said at its annual sugar and ethanol conference in Sao Paulo.

Nastari cut Datagro's 2012/13 sugar forecast for Brazil by 1.5 million tonnes on Sept. 19 due to dry weather, lower than expected yields and unexpected flowering of the cane crop.

He said it was too early to forecast sugar output for 2013/14, however, citing difficulty in predicting prices for gasoline or demand abroad for Brazil's ethanol.

Brazil's millions of flex-fuel cars, launched about a decade ago, can run solely on gasoline or ethanol or any mixture of the two, enabling drivers to switch at will to the cheapest option.

Nastari said he expected Brazil's government to increase the required amount of ethanol blended into regular gasoline to 25 percent from the current 20 percent next season, which could prompt producers to favor ethanol production over sugar.

Furthermore, he expects the United States to import about 2.5 billion liters of Brazilian ethanol, roughly 1 billion liters more than it will import this season.

That additional ethanol demand, both from the higher ethanol blend in gasoline and exports to the U.S., would claim about 30 million to 36 million tonnes of cane from the crop, he said.

After years at each other's throats, Brazil and the United States are working together to promote the use of ethanol in a collaboration that could revolutionize global markets and the makeup of the biofuel itself. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Writing by Caroline Stauffer and Peter Murphy; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)