By Reese Ewing

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Brazilian cane mills are heavily favoring sugar over ethanol production this season, the latest data showed on Thursday, which will send ripples through global fuel and sugar markets.

Mills in the world's largest sugar exporter turned a corner in harvest in July, breaking free of wet weather in May and June that kept crushing bogged down.

Last month, center-south mills churned out 5.6 million tonnes of sugar. That is 45 percent of the 12.29 million tonnes that has been put out this season, which started in April, the sugar and ethanol industry association Unica said in its latest crushing report. For the first time this season, mills are surpassing cane crushing rates of last year.

This will ease market concerns that some of the less-than-spectacular cane crop this season will get stranded until next year if spring rains set in early.

The increased mill activity will also send a heavier flow of sugar to Brazilian ports soon, which have managed to reduce the lineup of vessels waiting to load sugar in past weeks under clear skies.

The weather looks favorable through most of August, long-term forecaster for local meteorologist Somar, Marco Antonio dos Santos, said on Thursday.

"The last 10 days were extremely favorable for cane harvesting in all regions of the center-south," he said.

The dry, warmer days and cool nights are helping the cane, whose sugar content has been diluted by recent rain, recover rapidly and put on mass, he said.

The Center for Cane Technology (CTC) said that yields were improving sharply in the center-south since the recent rains. Mills in the region are crushing on average 78.5 tonnes of cane per hectare, a nearly 14 percent improvement from a year ago.

"If the tendency of improving yields continues in the coming months, it's likely the quantity of cane to crush this crop will surpass the 509 million tonnes estimated in April," said Unica's President and Technical Director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues.

Earlier on Thursday the agriculture ministry released its second forecast of Brazil's cane crop, in which it put sugar output at 38.99 million tonnes, stable with its April view but up 8.4 percent from last year's parched output.

The ministry also shaved a percentage point off the cane forecast of April, putting harvestable cane at 596.6 million tonnes. The ministry trimmed its forecast for ethanol output this season as well to 23.49 billion liters, from 23.96 billion in April. Brazil put out 22.86 billion liters last year.

The stagnant to falling ethanol output in Brazil is having a knock-on effect across the global fuels markets.

Tight supplies of the biofuel at home has forced the state-run oil company Petrobras to turn to international gasoline markets to keep up with local fuel demand and incur major losses in its local supply business.

This trend is also supported by the fact that the ministry's and Unica's reports showed mills are allocating more than 50 percent of the cane harvested this season to sugar production.

Analysts estimate that sugar returns are 25 to 30 percent better than ethanol for mills, even with the roughly 5-million-tonne global sugar surplus this season driving prices down. Mills could allocate as much as 65 percent of their cane to ethanol production if prices were attractive.

Last year's decline in Brazilian sugar output, the first in 11 years, opened the door for other origins such as Russia, Thailand and India to step up exports of the sweetener.

But the swift recovery in yields occurring now in Brazil, and mills' chasing attractive returns from sugar will likely close this opening on the world market sooner rather than later. (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)