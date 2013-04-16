SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil's Cosan expects to crush 62 million tonnes of cane in the 2013/14 season that is just starting, below its 65 million tonne capacity, President Marcos Lutz said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference in Sao Paulo, Lutz said Brazilian mills were likely to favor ethanol over sugar production this season due to the low price of the sweetener. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)