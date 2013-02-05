* Cosan's state-of-the-art roof at sugar terminal due by April 2014

* Bulk sugar loading forced to halt on rainy days

* Brazil navy certification key to completion of dredging

By David Brough

DUBAI, Feb 5 A roof being built over a sugar terminal at Santos in Brazil is likely to be widely copied and transform the giant port's productivity by allowing loading on the 100 days a year when rain threatens cargoes, a Brazilian shipping agent said.

Even a small amount of moisture can cause sugar to spoil and bulk loading has had to halt on rainy days.

Now Cosan, the world's biggest sugar and ethanol producer, aims to have the roof in place by April 2014 over vessels at its terminal in Latin America's largest port and this is expected to increase productivity by 40 percent.

"I am very positive that this roof will be, let's say, 'revolutionary'," Glynne Williams, who heads the Williams shipping agency, told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Feb. 2-5 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.

"I think that everybody is looking at this project to see how it goes and if it works well, I am sure that the company which is making this roof will be happy to find some other clients," said Williams, whose agency has offices at all of Brazil's main ports.

The roof will allow Rumo, Cosan's logistics arm, to operate on rainy days, which average 100 per year in Santos and can coincide with the height of the sugar crop in Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the sweetener.

"The rain times sometimes come exactly at the time when there are the peaks of the crop, so this can sometimes delay one vessel for a week," Williams said.

He did not identify the company building the roof, which will measure 120 metres by 240 metres by a height of 65 metres. Its deep foundation has already been finished.

DREDGING AT SANTOS

Another boost to sugar export operations at Santos is likely to come from completion of dredging of water channels leading to a terminal that would create a 15-metre draught and allow access by bigger vessels.

Williams said the dredging itself would be straightforward but the work, requested by Dubai refinery operator Al Khaleej Sugar, risked being delayed by red tape.

"Right now the problem is the certification of the dredging works, to be approved by the Brazilian navy," he said.

"Being government entities, sometimes there are delays which are beyond anyone's control. For the navy to approve this should be done quickly, but it doesn't happen like that unfortunately."

Certification of the works by the navy would authorise pilots to navigate bigger vessels to the terminal.

Jamal Al Ghurair, managing director of Al Khaleej Sugar, said in Dubai this week that the dredging works had not happened despite his company's repeated requests to port terminal authorities.

Dredging would enable Al Khaleej to achieve better load rates and storage capacity at the port, lowering freight costs.

Al Khaleej Sugar ships Brazilian raw sugar to the Dubai refinery and has a longstanding deal with cooperative Copersucar. It also sometimes carries raw sugar from Brazil to other destinations.

The Copersucar terminal at Santos port has a draught of 12.20 metres.

The Dubai sugar refinery, one of the biggest in the world, has a production capacity of around 6,000 tonnes a day.

Al Khaleej Sugar exports to some 40 countries. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by xx xx)