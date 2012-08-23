SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazilian cane mills pumped
out just over 3 million tonnes of sugar in the first two weeks
of August with the help of dry weather, a volume 14 percent
greater than the same fortnight a year ago, milling association
Unica said on Thursday.
Despite the breakneck pace of sugar production in the past
month and a half, mills in the region will not recover the time
lost to rains earlier this season until mid-December, well into
the rainy season, Unica President Antonio de Padua Rodrigues
said.
Spring rains typically start between August and October and
then intensify into the first quarter of the following year,
which makes the crushing of cane and production of sugar and
ethanol increasingly difficult. Mills tend to shut down around
December until March or April, when rains ease.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by John Wallace)