SAO PAULO, July 12 Wet weather over Brazil's cane belt continues to drag down sugar production in the world's largest supplier of the sweetener, with output trailing the last crop by 29 percent by the end of June, milling industry association Unica said on Thursday.

Brazil's main center-south cane region put out 6.69 million tonnes of sugar from April through June compared with 9.4 million tonnes produced over the same period last year.

Unica's interim president, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said heavier than normal rainfall for this time of year continues to hold back harvesting and sugar output in the region.

Rainfall surpassed 100 millimeters (4 inches) in main sugar cane growing areas of Sao Paulo in the last half of June. Sao Paulo accounts for about 60 percent of Brazil's sugar output and the region is normally well into its dry season by now.

But the shift from drier La Nina global weather patters toward possible El Nino conditions, which tend to bring wetter than normal weather to Brazil's southeast, is foiling mills' p l ans to harvest at full capacity.

"The scenario until now points to a possible improvement in the tonnage of cane per hectare than we estimated in April, but on the flip side, a drop in the sugar content of the cane," Rodrigues said about the effects of the recent rains.

Brazil's cane crop is due to benefit from the wet weather by taking on more mass, but the sucrose levels in the cane will be diluted, making it harder for mills to make sugar. Specialists have said such conditions should favor ethanol production.

But so far this season, mills have been throwing as much of their cane crush towards sugar production as possible. Of the crush since April, 46.2 percent of the cane has gone to sugar production, up from the 45 percent of the harvest allocated last year over the period.

Ethanol production has received 53.8 percent of the cane crushed so far this year, down from the 55 percent last year over the period and far from the maximum 65 percent that mills could divert to production of the biofuel. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and; Roberto Samora; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)