SAO PAULO Aug 9 A dry July has quickened Brazil's cane crush and allowed mills to make up ground lost to rains in May and June, although sugar output this season remains behind last year, industry association Unica said on Thursday.

Mills in Brazil's main center-south cane belt produced 12.29 million tonnes of sugar from the start of the crushing season from April through July, down 17 percent from the 14.8 million tonnes produced last year over the same period.

Mills put out 2.97 million tonnes of sugar in the last two weeks of July, surpassing output in the same month last year by more than 5 percent. The first half of July was also drier than in previous weeks and allowed mills to produce sugar at full capacity.

Unica said the volume of cane crushed in the second half of July reached 46.27 million tonnes, up 10.8 percent from the same period a year ago, though total season crushing in the center-south remains nearly 17 percent behind last year through July.

The Center for Cane Technology (CTC) reported that yields were improving sharply in the center-south. Mills in the region are crushing on average 78.5 tonnes of cane per hectare, a nearly 14 percent improvement over the 69 tonnes yielded by each hectare last year during this period.

"If the tendency of improving yields continues in the coming months, it's likely the quantity of cane available to crush this crop will surpass the 509 million tonnes estimated in April," said Unica's interim President and Technical Director Antonio de Padua Rodrigues.

The increase in total cane does not translate directly into more sugar and half the crop is used for ethanol production and the sugar content in the cane fields is still down 3.4 percent so far this season. And sugar content is down nearly 6 percent in the second half of July against a year ago due to a wet May and June.

The extra moisture helps the cane accumulate mass but dilutes sugars in the plant in the short term. Mills results are expected to improve later in the season from rains in the past weeks.

