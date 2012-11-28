LONDON Nov 28 Global sugar production in 2012/13 should exceed consumption by between eight and 10 million tonnes, Ben Pearcy, chief development officer and managing director sugar and bioenergy for agribusiness giant Bunge said on Wednesday.

Pearcy also told Reuters on the sidelines of an International Sugar Organization seminar that he expected 2012/13 sugar production in the centre-south region of Brazil to be between 32.5 and 33.5 million tonnes.