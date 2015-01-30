* European beet farmers back European contract

* Dismantling of EU quotas to boost liquidity in ICE futures

* Euronext looks at sugar in commodities push

By David Brough

LONDON, Jan 30 Sugar traders have held several meetings to discuss the possible launch of a European euro-denominated futures contract following lobbying from both beet growers and industrial users.

Prices for sugar within the European Union, which has import tariffs and production quotas, can differ significantly from global benchmarks set by ICE raw sugar and white sugar contracts.

"The momentum (for the European contract) is frustration with the current opacity," one trade source involved in the process said.

"It's very much at the probing stage. There has been a considerable amount of scepticism," the source added.

Traders said the initiative could erode the liquidity of ICE's London-based white sugar contract which is much less actively traded than the New York-based raws market.

"We have a London contract which is very thin. How on earth would you create suitable volume for a new contract?" a senior London-based trader said.

Separately, Euronext, the equity, bond and derivatives exchange, said this month it was looking at sugar and other commodities as potential markets to develop as it tried to expand its presence in commodity derivatives.

Euronext was considering the potential for sugar derivatives as the European Union prepares for the liberalisation of its production quota regime in 2017.

Euronext, which currently has commodity contracts covering cereals and oilseeds, has highlighted commodities as a growth area following its separation from ICE.

Dealers have also spoken of the possibility of introducing a containerised contract in parallel with the ICE London contract, reflecting increased containerised trade in recent years. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mark Potter)