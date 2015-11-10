By Olga Grigoryants
LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 9 An association of corn
refiners spent about $135 million on a campaign to defend high
fructose corn syrup from perceived attacks by the U.S. sugar
industry, an executive from Archer Daniels Midland Co
testified in court on Monday.
Several sugar refiners including global leader ASR Group
sued in 2011, alleging that a Corn Refiners Association ad
campaign describing high fructose corn syrup as "corn sugar" and
"natural" was false. The corn refiners countersued, saying the
Sugar Association falsely claimed in its newsletter that corn
syrup causes obesity and cancer.
The case comes amid a decline in sweetener demand. The U.S.
slowdown is due in part to concerns about high rates of obesity
and diabetes.
Christopher Cuddy, president of ADM's corn unit, said in
court on Monday that the association spent about $135 million
from 2008 through 2012 on the campaign. An attorney from the
sugar group did not ask how much of that came from ADM.
Cuddy also was asked about an internal corn association
email that outlined the ad campaign. In it, an association
official said the group planned to "look into whether or not
linkages can be made that the U.S. sugar industry is funding
certain detractors/faulty scientific research against"
high-fructose corn syrup.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012 ruled that
corn syrup, used to sweeten foods including soda, could not be
called sugar. The sugar growers are seeking $1.1 billion in
compensatory damages over the prior advertising campaign, plus
punitive damages and fees.
The corn refiners are seeking about $530 million in their
countersuit.
